DOUSMAN
James T. Shepherd ‘Jim’ ‘Shep’
Aug. 21, 1954 — April 2, 2022
Jim passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 2, 2022, at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Catherine “Cathy” (Nimo) Shepherd for 40 years. Loving father of Timothy (Bobbie) Shepherd, James (Amanda) Shepherd and Christopher Shepherd. Proud papa of Joseph, Troy, Jack, James, Paige and Owen. Dear brother of Maureen (Terry) Pomasl, Mary Lee (Neil) Nettesheim, Charles Shepherd, Bobby (Jamie) Thurber, Paul (Mary) Shepherd, Terry (the late Randy) Wright, John (Judy) Shepherd, Lorie (Bill) Bartell, Patty (John) Morris, Joe (Mary) Shepherd, the late Margaret “Peggy” Shepherd (Dean Ganz), Tucker (Jill) Shepherd, Cathy (Ron) Hicks and the late Jane (the late Mike) Volkman. Jim will also be remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lois Shepherd.
Jim retired from Alloy Products Corporation in Waukesha. He enjoyed reading books, swimming and time spent out on the deck with family and friends.
A special thank you to Dr. John and the Heartland Hospice Team for their compassionate care.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 22, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 5-7 p.m. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, April 23, at the funeral home from 10-11:45 a.m., followed by the service at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated.
“Jim’s blue eyes had me at hello.” ~ Cathy
