OCONOMOWOC
James William Campbell
Jan. 9, 1960 — Jan. 17, 2023
James William Campbell, age 63, passed away at home in Oconomowoc on January 17, 2023, due to a heart attack. He died peacefully while sleeping. Jim was born on January 9, 1960, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital to Merlyn and Florence June (nee McCabe) Campbell.
He was the youngest of six boys and grew up in North Prairie. Jim graduated from Mukwonago Union High School in 1979 and shortly thereafter enlisted in the Air Force for four years.
Jim was a long-distance truck driver for most of his working career. At the time of his death, he worked for Kila Transport out of Hartford. Previously he was employed by Chizek Trucking and other firms. Jim enjoyed being on the road but he was always home to spend the holidays with his family. He especially enjoyed spending Christmas with his extended family.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and two of his brothers. Rodney died in 2017 and Jim's oldest brother Thomas died only two months ago.
Jim is survived by three brothers, (David, Greg, and Michael), a sister-in-law (Therese), two nieces (Alyssa and Rebecca), and six nephews (Kevin, Christopher, Nicholas, Steven, Matthew and Peter). He is further survived by numerous McCabe cousins and dear friends Chip and Olga McDowell. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. Andrews Cemetery in Delavan.
Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan, (262) 728-3353, is assisting the family. Please visit online at delavanfuneralhome.com.