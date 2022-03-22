WAUKESHA
Jamie Lee Morton
July 27, 1971 - March 19, 2022
Jamie Lee Morton, age 50, of Waukesha, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 19, 2022, after a very short battle with liver cancer. He was born in Waukesha on July 27, 1971, the son of Mary “Tina” (nee Villarreal) Morton.
On April 7, 1997, he married his high school sweetheart, Dana Van Horn, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and enjoyed every moment raising their son, Brandon. Jamie had a passion for riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles, deer hunting and fishing. He had a great sense of humor and was always the one to make everyone laugh.
He is loved by so many family and friends and will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Dana Morton, and their loving son, Brandon Lee Morton; his sister Stephanie (Steve) Mentzel; nieces Selena “Sunny” and Sheridan “Bear” Mentzel; his mother-in-law, Nancy Van Horn; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary “Tina” Morton, and other family members.
May you rest in peace, our beloved Jamie Lee.
Visitation will take place on Friday, April 1, from 3 p.m. until the 6 p.m. funeral service at RiverGlen Church, S31-W30601 Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI 53189. Burial will take place on Saturday, April 2, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery. Please meet at the Morton residence at 11 a.m for the procession.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the church (address above).
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.