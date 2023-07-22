NEW BERLIN
Jan James Swain
Jan James Swain died peacefully at ProHealth Regency Senior Communities New Berlin on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at age 84.
Husband of Diane for 25 years. Proud father of Michael (Erica), Anthony (aka Tony), Annette, and Thomas (Kimberly). Loving grandfather of Leila, Hannah and Gracie. Beloved brother of Clare (Joseph) Cvitash and brother-in-law of Lucille and Kathleen. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Bessie (Bibianna Losinski); brothers Charles, Quentin and Paul; sister Constance (Sister Kathleen Swain, SSSF); and sister-in-law Joanne.
Gathering will be held at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin, on Tuesday, August 1, at 10 a.m. Mass at 11 a.m. Inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee. Memorials to Holy Apostles or Prospect Lions Club appreciated.
Born in Wauwatosa, Jan was the youngest of six children. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith. He graduated from Marquette University High School in 1956 and received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Spencerian College (Milwaukee) in 1960. Jan was co-owner of Milwaukee Map Service for his entire career. In the early 1960s, he and his brothers, Charlie and Quentin, became equal owners of the business that their father had started shortly before World War II. They continued, improved and expanded the business into a publisher, wholesaler and retailer of maps and related products. Known simply as “The Map Store” in the Milwaukee area, it was beloved by many until its closing in 2017 when Jan retired. When his children were young, he moved the family to New Berlin. There he became an active member of Holy Apostles and the Prospect Lions Club until his last days.
