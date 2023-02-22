Jan Shackleton
April 2, 1950 - Feb. 16, 2023
Jan Shackleton met her Lord and Savior on February 16, 2023. She was born on April 2, 1950, to Charles and Vivian Hendrickson and was the first of three sisters (Kay and LeaAnn).
She grew up in Michigan but moved to Wisconsin with her husband, Ben, in June of 1973. Together, their journeys took them to Iowa, Oklahoma, and back to Wisconsin. Their daughters Kelly (Tom Dorner) and Nikki (Brian Roell) brought them more joy, love, and grandchildren (Emma, Alaina, Evan and Anderson).
Jan enjoyed her role as an educator of junior high students for more than 25 years. She loved all children, and emphasized that they could know and trust in Jesus while she was teaching in Children’s Church, Vacation Bible School and Children’s Choir. She filled her free time with gardening, reading (she was in numerous book clubs), music, and travel. She wanted to share her love for her Savior with everyone, and her joyful spirit and infectious smile was an inspiration to everyone who knew her. Her confidence in the promises of God and the love of her Savior will remain her legacy.
Her faithful friends and family provided her love and support through her cancer diagnosis and treatment. She fought a hard fight for the sake of her loved ones, and they were honored to surround her with prayer, tears, and songs as she was peacefully ushered into her Heavenly home to join her husband, Ben.
A celebration of Jan’s life is scheduled for Sunday, March 5, at Crosspoint Community Church in Oconomowoc. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. with a memorial service at 3 p.m.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.
“I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I live in the body I live by faith in the Son of God.” Galatians 2:20