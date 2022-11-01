WAUKESHA
Jane E. Hilt
Feb. 26, 1935 - Oct. 22, 2022
Jane E. Hilt of Waukesha passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. She was born in Waukesha on February 26, 1935, the daughter of Harold and Florence (nee Bellin) Parson.
Jane graduated from Waukesha High School in 1952. On June 28, 1958, she married Nicholas S. Hilt at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Waukesha. She worked at Waukesha Engine from 1958 until her retirement in 2004. She continued her affiliation with Waukesha Engine as a member of the Old Timers, and the Waukesha Engine Historical Society. Jane was a longtime member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Waukesha
She is survived by her daughter Teresa Jahn of Waukesha, her sister Joanne Crooks of Waukesha, daughter-in-law Lisa Inzeo Hilt of New Jersey, sister-in-law Fran Parson, grandchildren Heather Hilt, Nicholas Hilt, Shannon Hilt, Alaric Hilt, Paul Jahn, Katlyn Jahn and Michelle (Craig) Johanek. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Zourie Lyles and Jean-Luc Lyles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Nicholas S., in 1981; her son Nicholas; son-in-law Fred Jahn; and two brothers John and Joel Parson.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 5, from 10 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 1 p.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St., Waukesha, WI 53186. Graveside services will be held Monday, November 7, at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin at 10 a.m. Please meet at the cemetery. Memorials are appreciated to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.