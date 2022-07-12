WAUKESHA
Jane Elizabeth Plechaty (Chapman)
Dec. 28, 1928 - July 6, 2022
Jane Elizabeth Plechaty (Chapman) of Waukesha was called to heaven on July 6, 2022, at Oak Hill Terrace, Waukesha at the age of 93. She was born on December 28, 1928, in Waukesha, the daughter of Earl and Isabelle Chapman.
Jane graduated from Waukesha High School in 1947. Long before Title IX became law, Jane performed on the high school synchronized swim team and played softball for the Dale Chevrolet women’s team. Jane moved to San Francisco to take a position in banking. She soon returned to attend to health issues of her mother. Jane met her husband, Joseph and married at St Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson on April 16, 1955.
After brief stops in Fort Atkinson, Boston (where Joe was stationed in the Navy) and Sussex, Jane and Joe settled in the family home on Laflin Avenue in Waukesha in 1960. It was in this loving home Jane nurtured their six children, a short walk from St. Mary Catholic Church, where they were charter members. Jane served as president of the Christian Mothers, was a founding member of Stephen’s Ministry, sang in the choir and performed an array of tasks within the church. Her Catholic faith was so essential that every one of her children attended St. Mary Grade School and graduated from Catholic Memorial High School.
Jane will be dearly remembered for her devotion to family and church, her uncompromising positive attitude and her warm, kind heart.
Jane is survived by her sister Jean Brisk; brother John Chapman; her children: son Stephen (Kathy) Plechaty, son William (Teri) Plechaty, daughter Anne (Dale) Woltring, son Thomas (Tracy) Plechaty, daughter Kathy (Fred) Coxey and daughter Teresa (Scott) Grinde; her grandchildren Daniel, Gregory (Lisa), Laura, Zachary, Cassandra (Brent), Stephen, Zachary, Samuel, Joseph, Elijah, Jacob, Andrea, Joseph, Jed (Ann Marie), Isaac, Noah and Sara. Great-grandchildren include Nolan, Jolene, William and Madeline.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Isabelle, husband Joseph, infant son Robert, sister Novabelle (Mathews), brother George Chapman and many dear relatives and friends.
A visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 19, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waukesha from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. The Rosary will be prayed Wednesday, July 20 at 8:30 a.m. in the Chapel at St Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha, followed by the burial at 9 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorials in Jane’s name made to St. Mary Catholic Church Waukesha and Catholic Memorial High School.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Oak Hill Terrace Senior Living and Vitas Hospice for their compassionate care.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.