ALTOONA
Jane Leone Tannis
Dec. 7, 1943 - Jan. 19, 2023
Jane Leone Tannis, age 79, formerly of Waukesha, died with family by her side on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona, Wisconsin.
Jane was born on December 7, 1943, to the late Raymond and Leone (nee Guthrie) Williams at the family home in Gibbon, Nebraska. She was the youngest of the five children. Jane graduated from Gibbon High School in 1961. She met the love of her life, Peter Tannis, on a blind date set up by her friends in the spring of 1962 while he was stationed at Lincoln Air Force Base. Because of the Cuban Missile Crisis, they decided to marry on December 22nd of that year after eight months of courtship. Jane attended the Lincoln School of Commerce and obtained a diploma in a clerical course in June 1963. Eventually Jane and Peter moved to Waukesha to be closer to his family, and their two daughters were born there. They later moved to Eau Claire in 1972 and lived in the Mount Simon, Shawtown and Jeffers Road areas respectively before residing at Oakwood Health Services. They welcomed two grandchildren in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Jane and Peter were married for 53 years before he died on May 27, 2016.
Jane is survived by her devoted daughters, Christine (Steven) Brunner of Oro Valley, Ariz., and Kerrin (William) Teigen of Eau Claire; cherished grandchildren, Michael and Kaitlyn (fiance Tryntaen Hartman) Teigen of Eau Claire; loving brother, Richard (LaNell) Williams of Colorado Springs, Colo.; dear brothers-in-law, Ted (Pat) Tannis of Waukesha and JosŽ Salinas of Waukesha; sister-in-law, Kathleen (Duane Atwater) Theumling of North Prairie; and many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Peter; siblings, Donna Rae (Erwin) Lasich, Robert (Joan) Williams, Rex (Shirley) Williams; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Williams, Wanda Williams, Anne-Marie Salinas and Nancy Tannis; brother-in-law, Louis Theumling; and niece, Marcy Williams. She was also an animal lover and has been reunited with the family rescues Lady, Nikki and Coors (Bella).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 17, at Oakwood Health Services Chapel, 2512 New Pine Drive in Altoona. Family will receive friends a half hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place at 3 p.m. on Monday, February 20, at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
PLEASE NOTE: Masks are required to be worn by those attending the Mass and visitation at Oakwood Health Services for the safety and protection of the nursing home residents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be greatly appreciated to either: Boys Town, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010; or to the Activity Department at Oakwood Health Services.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory in Eau Claire is serving the family. To send your condolences to the family, please visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.