WAUKESHA
Jane M. Woller
March 20, 1940 - Sept. 9, 2022
Jane M. Woller, lifelong Waukesha resident, died on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 20, 1940, to Raymond and Nancy (nee Italiano) O’Hotto. Jane was a lifetime member of the NRA, the Waukesha Historical Society and a member of the Great Lakes Arms Collectors Association Inc. On April 22, 1968, she married Harry Woller; he preceded her in death on October 2, 2005.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Cindy Paladino (Glen Browne), Anthony Babich, Nicholas Babich (Marley Starrlander) and Angela Babich; seven grandchildren, Michael (Leah) Shepard, Sarah Shepard (Raymond Sylvia), Mary (Nate) Risdon, Jennifer Babich, April Slick, Melinda Slick and Nicole (Taylor) Stevens; and 12 great grandchildren, Scott, Alice, Jocelyn, Elizabeth, Violet, Daniel, Rogan, Michael, Nikolas, Carter, Olivia and Wyatt. Jane is further survived by her sister Darlene (Walter) Morgan.
In addition to her husband Harry, she was preceded in death by her parents, Nancy (Joe) Wicke; brothers Raymond O’Hotto Jr. and David (Christine) Wicke; and her sister Susan (Larry) Reddick.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 18, at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m. Interment will be held on Monday, September 19, at St. Joseph Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Please meet at the cemetery.
