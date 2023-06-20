EAGLE
Jane Marie Martens
October 3, 1948 - June 17, 2023
Jane Marie Martens, 74, of Eagle passed away peacefully on June 17, 2023, at her home with her loving family.
Jane was born on October 3, 1948, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Lawrence and Eleanor (Rebholz) Gresk. She spent the first 8 years of her life in the Cudahy area before her family moved to Houston, Texas. Jane graduated from Marian High School in Houston and continued her schooling at the University of Houston. Jane would return to Wisconsin at the age of 20 and shortly after she was united in marriage to Richard G. “Dick” Martens on November 29, 1969, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Jane and Dick were blessed with four children, Richie, Monica, Teresa and Patrick. Jane worked as a caregiver at Fairhaven Memory Care but the job she enjoyed most was being a wife and mother. Jane was a very selfless person, always making sure that others’ needs were met before her own. She was kind, easy going, thoughtful and caring, and she rarely wasted time worrying or letting things bother her.
Jane had many interests during her life. Jane loved to plant and garden. She grew fruits, vegetables, plants and flowers. Jane was also a talented cook and baker. She greatly enjoyed using the produce from her and Dick’s land to make delicious meals and desserts. Jane was also a woman of faith. She was an active parishioner at St. Mary’s Catholic Church for many years and she never hesitated to share her faith with others. She also lived her faith through her kindness and generosity toward anyone in need. Above all else in Jane’s life was her love for her family. She was a devoted wife and loved each of her children dearly, but she shared a very special bond with her son, Patrick. Jane and Patrick were always very close and there for each other in any situation. Even during the last years of Jane’s life as she struggled with dementia, she never forgot that Patrick was there for her and ready to meet any need she had. Jane Martens will be missed but forever remembered by those she leaves behind.
She is survived by her four children, Richie Martens of Dayton, OH, Monica (Corey) Walker of Waukesha, Teresa (Matthew) Grant of Oconomowoc, and Patrick Martens of Eagle; her granddaughters, Madelyn and Savannah (Luke Kenney) Grant; her sister, Mary Lyn Loeffler of Omaha, NE; her sister-in-law, Jacqueline (John) Sheppard of Palmyra; and her aunt-in-law, Sally Sinks of Palmyra. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of more than 50 years, Dick Martens.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Palmyra with Fr. Mariadas Bekala presiding. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Jane will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery immediately following the Mass.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra and Eagle is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.