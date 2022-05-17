OCONOMOWOC
Jane Wierdsma (nee Swanton)
May 13, 1931 - May 15, 2022
Jane Wierdsma (nee Swanton), age 91, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 15, 2022.
She was born on May 13, 1931, in Hartford, to Harvey and Hazel Swanton. Jane graduated from Oconomowoc High School, where she met her loving husband, William (Bill) Wierdsma, and celebrated nearly 70 years of marriage.
Loving mother of Steven (Sandy) Wierdsma, Kathy (Tim) Koenigs and David (Destina Ragano) Wierdsma; proud grandmother of Jason (Jamie) Wierdsma, Kristy (John) White, Kelly (Gary) Zimmerman, Elizabeth (Jack) Mullarky, Laura Koenigs (fiance Brian Laqua), Michael Koenigs, Jane Wierdsma (fiance Mike Smith), Kevin Koenigs and Oliver Wierdsma; great-grandmother of nine; aunt to many nieces and nephews; caring twin sister of Jean Britt; along with many close family and friends.
Preceded in death by brother James Swanton; sister-in-law Jean Swanton; and brother-in-law Russ Britt.
Jane was a lifelong member of Zion Episcopal Church and gave back to her community through numerous organizations, including being a founding member of the Oconomowoc Festival of Arts, Little Lambs, Lac LaBelle Yacht Club and a longtime volunteer at the Froedtert Gift Shop. She was one of the first female vestry board members of Zion Episcopal Church where she also sang in choir. In addition, she was an active supporter of the Lake Area Free Clinic.
Her favorite phrase, 'I love you more than tongue can tell' will forever be remembered by those who loved her and will hold this dear in their hearts.
The family would like to thank the staff at AngelsGrace Hospice for the compassionate care and comfort they have shown Jane and her family.
Visitation will be at Zion Episcopal Church, 237 N. Lake Road, Oconomowoc, on May 21, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A service will follow with the Rev. James Kaestner presiding and the Rev. Scott Seefelt assisting.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lake Area Free Clinic, 856 Armour Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, and Zion Episcopal Church.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.