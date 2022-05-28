MUKWONAGO
Janet F. ‘Jan’ Porter
Janet F. ‘Jan’ Porter of Mukwonago was born to eternal life on May 17, 2022, at the age of 83. Janet is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Robert Porter. Loving mother of Don Porter, Beth (John Einsiedel) Porter, Jeff (Carrie) Porter and Lisa (the late John) Porter Sanden. Proud and loving 'Grammy' of Shaun (Taryn), Michael, Georgia and Tom. Great-“Grammy” of Amelia, Madeline and Nora. Further survived by her sisters Jewell and Rita, other family and many friends.
Preceded in death by her daughter Julie and her son Tom. Visitation at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St. (Highway ES), Mukwonago, on Tuesday, May 31, from 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. Janet will be laid to rest at Oak Knoll Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Janet's name to the charity of your choice deeply appreciated.
Janet was a woman who wore many hats and was proud of her Irish heritage. She loved being a wife, mother, and Grammy. She lit up when she saw children and her beloved cat Bucky.
Janet enjoyed many interests and hobbies that included cooking, baking (she was always there to make something any time anyone called and asked for her help), gardening, ceramics, quilting, knitting, gambling and traveling. Some of her favorite trips were to Scotland, Ireland, the Eiffel Tower, a river cruise from Vienna to Amsterdam and several trips to Lake Havasu.
Janet enjoyed her affiliation with St. James Church and loved the community she lived and raised her family in.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.