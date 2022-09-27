WAUKESHA
Janet I. Loeschmann
April 28, 1940 - Sept. 22, 2022
Janet I. Loeschmann of Waukesha died on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the age of 82. She was born in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, on April 28, 1940, the daughter of Irwin and Iola (nee Gilbertson) Johnson. She was a 1958 graduate of Black River Falls High School and on February 9, 1963, she married the love of her life, Milton Loeschmann.
Janet worked in accounting for Bielinski Brothers for 25 years. She found enjoyment spending time at the family farm and at their lake house on Blueberry Lake. Janet loved flowers, butterflies, being outdoors and especially adored her grandchildren. She was an avid reader, often reading a book a week. Janet was proud of her Norwegian heritage and enjoyed traditional lutefisk dinners and making lefsa.
She will be sadly missed by her husband of 59 years, Milton of Waukesha; their children Dawn Loeschmann of West Allis, Bradley (Lori) Loeschmann of Waukesha and Edward (Thea) Loeschmann of Waukesha; and her five grandchildren, Ceceilia, Lillian, Erin, Jenna, and Miles. She is further survived by her siblings Donald (Sharon) Johnson, Marjorie DeBois, and Carol (the late Phillip) Cler; sister-in-law Bonnie Johnson, dearest friend, Cindy Blaschke along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother John Johnson.
Visitation will be held at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2016 Center Road, Waukesha, WI 53189, on Saturday, October 1, from 2 p.m. until the 4 p.m. funeral service.
Memorials in Janet’s name are appreciated to Christ the Servant Lutheran Church or to the American Kidney Foundation (https://www.kidneyfund.org/).
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online message.