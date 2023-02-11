WAUKESHA
Janet Jendusa
Janet Jendusa, age 85, beloved wife, mother and Nonnie, passed away into eternal life on Feb. 2, 2023.
Janet was born on April 29, 1937, in Milwaukee. She married James Jendusa on June 25, 1960. She loved her husband, their kids and their grandkids, who cherished how she made everyone she encountered feel like they were great and could do anything.
Janet took great joy from golfing, her prairie, bird watching, gardening, people, especially kids, dogs, skiing and generally all aspects of life.
Janet earned a bachelor’s degree in education at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and became a school teacher.
After raising their children, she supported her husband’s family business, Jendusa Pharmacy in Waukesha.
Janet and Jim enjoyed being snowbirds and spending their winters in the Fort Walton Beach area of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her father, Matthew Thomson; her beloved mother, Florence Thomson; and siblings, Jeanine Thomson Thibodeau, Nancy Thomson Schultz, Dale Thomson and Jimmy Thomson.
Janet is survived by her husband, James Jendusa; daughter, Jean Jendusa (Norman Pettigrew); son, Jim (Carrie) Jendusa; son, Jerry (Becky) Jendusa; and 11 grandchildren, Monique (Max) Pasciak, Jacqueline Pettigrew, Madeline Pettigrew, Gina Jendusa, Alyssa Jendusa, Sara Jendusa, Nathan Jendusa, Joshua Jendusa, Joey Jendusa, Abbi Smith and Ava Smith.
A celebration of Janet’s life, including a service and a reception, will take place Friday, June 9, at 6 p.m. at The Legend at Brandybrook, in Wales, Wis.
“The Beat Goes On…”