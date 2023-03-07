Janet K. (Kathy) Bethke
Nov. 3, 1938 - March 4, 2023
Janet K. (Kathy) Bethke passed away on Saturday March 4, 2023, at the age of 84. She was born in North Prairie on November 3, 1938, to parents Edward and Helen Lampien.
She attended grammar school in North Prairie and graduated from Waukesha High School. After high school she was a home maker for many years. Once she raised her children she began to work for Old Tavern Cheese. She retired from Old Tavern Cheese after being employed for 30 years. In her younger years she enjoyed family trips and craft fairs. In the later years Kathy loved her family, flowers, birds, and bowling.
She is going to be dearly missed by her loving husband, Kenneth; sons Bruce, and Paul; sister Sue (Chuck) Boehlke; and sister-in-law Kathy (Rusty) Bartelamas. Her black cat, Bartholomew, adopted grandson Brent, and adopted great-grandson Brent Jr.
Kathy is going to truly be missed by her friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers-in-law Gilbert and Allen.
The visitation for Kathy is going to be held on Wednesday, March 8, from 10 a.m. until the start of services at 12 noon at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1941 Madison St., Waukesha. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Mount Calvary church in honor of her memory.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.