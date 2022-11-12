WAUKESHA
Janet Kuess
Janet Kuess, long time resident of Waukesha, passed away on November 7, 2022, at the age of 88. Born in Milwaukee, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Evelyn Kaiser.
She was a member of St. Anthony Church on the Lake. Janet was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed traveling, playing golf, bridge, and hosting Sunday dinners.
She will be dearly missed by her loving children Christine (Michael) O’Malley, Cynthia (Dan) McGown and Brian (Beth) Kuess; and grandchildren Cooper, Morgan, Rachel and Tyler. She will also be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald, her brother and her parents.
The visitation for Janet will be held on Monday, November 14, from 11:30 a.m. until the start of services at 12:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at S22-W22890 E. Broadway, Waukesha, WI. Memorials may be made to St. Jude.
The family would like to thank the Three Pillars Assisted Living staff for all of the love and care that they provided.
