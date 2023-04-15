Janet M. Meinholz (nee Bock)
1937-2023
Janet M. Meinholz (nee Bock) passed away peacefully on Good Friday at the age of 85.
She was the loving mother of Douglas (Dorine) Meinholz and Sara (Ron) Wagner. Janet was a proud grandma to Lauren (Troy) Haefemeyer and Dayne Meinholz. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Nancy Meinholz, Ann James and Sr. Mardelle, as well as brothers-in-law Bill Meinholz and David Honer. She is further survived by many dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 25 years, Duane H. Meinholz; her sister, Joanne Honer; sister-in-law Diane Meinholz; and brothers-in-law Dick James and George Meinholz.
Janet served in health care for half a century. She was an integral part of the radiology department of Waukesha Memorial Hospital for over 40 years. After retirement, she began a second career at Waukesha Family Practice, serving them for 10 years. When not working, Janet was an active participant in the interests of her children through 4-H and being a very active presence volunteering at their school, St. Anthony on the Lake. Long after they graduated, she remained active in the parish serving on the bereavement committee and donating her time, talent and treasure wherever she saw a need.
Janet was a gifted creative writer and especially enjoyed dabbling as a playwright whenever a skit was needed for comic relief or demonstrative purposes, be it for the children in 4-H or her co-workers at the hospital. Janet’s gift for nurturing did not stop with her children. She was a talented gardener who enjoyed the rewards of her labor by looking at her beautiful flowers and enjoying the tasty vegetables that she grew with such pride.
For a time during her retirement, she was a member of the sororal organization, The Red Hat Society. She enjoyed the gatherings, outings and philosophy of the organization. It promotes fun, friendship, freedom, fitness, and fulfillment of lifelong goals. Janet could not turn down a good game of sheepshead and loved to play. She was also an avid reader and loved listening to big band music.
A memorial gathering for Janet will take place at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Chapel, S22-W22890 E. Broadway, Waukesha, WI 53186, on Friday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Following the service, we will make our way to the graveside where Janet will be laid to rest next to Duane.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Janet’s honor to The Salvation Army, the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS), or St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.