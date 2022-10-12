WAUKESHA
Janet V. Berklund
April 6, 1951 — Sept. 25, 2022
Janet V. Berklund of Waukesha died at Angels Grace Hospice on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the age of 71. She was born in Eau Claire on April 6, 1951, the daughter of Dr. John “Jack” and Molly (nee King) Guy.
She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in art from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1973. She found enjoyment in gardening, reading, painting, and kayaking. She was a dedicated volunteer at Retzer Nature Center and earned her Wisconsin Master Naturalist Volunteer certification.
She is survived by her children, Andrew (Shelly) Berklund and Shannon (Derek) Slicker of Oconomowoc, and her grandchildren Nathan, Emma, Natalie, Joey, Hannah, Claire, Mackenzie, Jackson and Fiona. She is also survived by her mother, Molly Guy of Waukesha; her brothers Ted Guy of Colorado, Mike (Lynn) Guy of Colorado and John (Mary) Guy of Whitefish Bay; along with nieces, nephew, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. John “Jack” Guy.
Janet requested a celebration of life and that the event be filled with joy and not despair. We are honoring this request. A celebration of Janet’s life will be held October 22, from 1-4 p.m., with memorial service at 2:30 p.m. at Retzer Nature Center, S14-W28167 Madison St., Waukesha, WI 53188.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Janet’s name are appreciated to Friends of Retzer Nature Center or Waukesha Public Library.
