HARTLAND
Janette ‘Jan’ Lois Mahaney (Racette)
June 15, 1938 - Sept. 24, 2022
Janette “Jan” Lois Mahaney (Racette) of Hartland joined the angels and was called to her heavenly home, with her family by her side, on September 24, 2022.
Janette was born in Winter, Wisconsin, on June 15, 1938, daughter of the late Douglas B. Racette and Opal C. (Sundberg) Racette.
Janette attended Winter High School Class of 1956. She also attended UW-Eau Claire.
Jan loved children! She taught preschool at Divine Redeemer Lutheran School in Hartland for many years and after retiring, schools would still call her to teach and she never said no! She volunteered to teach and assist children wherever there was a need, and touched the hearts of many, many children. At Kettle Moraine United Presbyterian Church, she taught Sunday school for many years, was a deacon, served on the worship committee as well as many other committees over the years. She was a member of the Presbyterian Women and an active member of her PEO chapter. She loved gardening, sewing, knitting, being outside, playing with her grandkids and great-grandkids, and visiting everyone she could and often would just pop in to say hi. She was known to be the loudest cheerleader on the bench at every activity her family and friends were involved in. She loved dogs and was known to, at times, quietly tuck them under her arm and before you realized it, they were in her car and on the way home with her! She loved watching or listening to the Milwaukee Brewers, the Bucks, and college and high school basketball.
Janette was married to her beloved husband Jim on November 26, 1960, and they would have celebrated 62 years together this year. Jan and Jim were very active with the Shriners and Jan sewed all of Jim’s clown outfits for him. Throughout their marriage they traveled thru the US, Canada and Mexico.
Janette was a loving mother to James Patrick (Ann); a wonderful grandmother to Ashley (Zachary) Rogge, Andrew Mahaney (Alysha Dockendorf) and Adam Mahaney, and great-grandmother to Daxton and Colter Rogge. She was a loving sister to six sisters and had many wonderful nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 1, at Kettle Moraine United Presbyterian Church in Stone Bank from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 12 p.m. The family asks that you join them for a light lunch following the service.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family.