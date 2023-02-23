WAUSAU
Janice E. Breske
July 1, 1938 - Feb. 20, 2023
Janice E. Breske, 84, of Wausau, passed away peacefully Monday, February 20, 2023, at Aspirus Hospice House after a short fight with liver cancer. Jan was born on July 1, 1938, in Milwaukee, to John and Emilie (Horeysi) Sprenger.
She met the love of her life at work and married Gerald “Jerry” Breske Sr. on April 30, 1966, at Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Milwaukee. A few years after their marriage they moved to Pewaukee to raise their family. In her younger years, Jan worked as bookkeeper/secretary for several small businesses and enjoyed bowling, snowmobiling, hunting, camping and reading in her free time.
Jan made many lifelong friends during her years of ladies league bowling at Lakeview Lanes and traveling to state bowling tournaments for many years.
In their later years, Jan and Jerry enjoyed going to the casinos, even traveling by car across the country to find casinos in various states.
Jerry Sr. preceded her in death in November 2018.
Survivors include her daughter, Joni (Bruce Gore) Howell; her sons, Jerry (Brenda Dekan) Breske Jr. and Robert (Pamela) Saeger; grandsons, Beau Breske, Seth Breske, Ryan (Rachel) Saeger and Scott Saeger; great-grandson, Theodore Saeger; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry; two brothers, John (Helen) Sprenger and Ronald (Eunice) Sprenger; and her parents.
Visitation will be Friday, February 24, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Yonke and Son Funeral Home, 205 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee, and again on Saturday, February 25, from 9 a.m. until the time of services at Christ Lutheran Evangelical Church, N240-W3103 Pewaukee Road, (Highway 164) Pewaukee. Interment will be at Pinelawn Memorial Park following the church service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Wausau.
Jan and her family are grateful to the nursing and support staff at the Aspirus Hospice House for her loving care and friendship.
Yonke and Son Funeral Home, 262-691-1900, is serving the family.