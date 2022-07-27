MENOMONEE FALLS
Janice J. Johnson
Aug. 22, 1940 - July 25, 2022
On Monday, July 25, 2022, Janice J. Johnson found peace with the Lord and was reunited with her beloved husband Dr. Milo L. Johnson following a five-plus year battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was 81.
Janice is survived by her two sons, Chad (Rebecca Radtke) Kramlich and Shawn (Colleen) Kramlich; four grandchildren, Parker, Connor, Benjamin and Emma; and a sister, Nancy Dwyer. She is further survived by Julie Kramlich, other relatives, her “Curves Ladies” and friends.
Janice was born August 22, 1940, in Edgeley, N.D., the daughter of the late Arthur and Hulda Lux. She graduated from Edgeley High School in 1958. Janice was very proud of being named Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow her senior year at Edgeley. She shared her love of baking and cooking with family and friends throughout her life. Janice with her former husband, Gary Kramlich, moved to the Milwaukee area in 1966. She began working for Colder’s Furniture Appliance & Carpeting Showplace in 1975. At their 40th class reunion, Janice and Milo reconnected and married in 1999. Janice retired from Colder’s in 1999 to enjoy her life with Milo, traveling, and attending Brewers games.
Visitation will be Friday, July 29, at Divine Redeemer Lutheran Church, 31385 Hill Road, Hartland, WI 53029, from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Private burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Pewaukee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Wisconsin Parkinson’s Foundation.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Gary Leo and the entire staff at Vista Pointe Assisted Living.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Menomonee Falls is serving the family. For more information, call 262-251-3630 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.