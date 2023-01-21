WAUKESHA
Janice M. Ramthun
Nov. 27, 1939 — Jan. 15, 2023
Janice M. Ramthun of Waukesha was born to eternal life on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the age of 83. She was born in Sturgeon Bay on November 27, 1939, the daughter of Lester and Lorraine (nee Klapatch) Schroeder.
Janice worked in the office at Cooper Power for 25 years. She was an avid Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers fan. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, reading and had a great love for her grandchildren. Janice was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church.
She will be sadly missed by her sons, Jeff (Mary) Ramthun, Gregory Ramthun and Steven (Laura) Ramthun; her 10 grandchildren, Rachel (Wesley) Borden, Jason, Michael, Andrew (Samantha), Daniel, Leah, Paul, Thomas, Luella and Silas Ramthun; and four great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters, Karen (Robert) Bright and Barbara (the late Gary) Sievert; brother James “Bud” Schroeder; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her infant sister Patricia and her parents.
Visitation will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, on Thursday, February 2, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Janice’s name are appreciated to St. Mary Catholic Church.
