DOUSMAN
Jean A. Fohey
April 9, 1958 - March 18, 2023
Our hearts are heavy as we announce the passing of our beloved Jean A. Fohey (Hasslinger). She passed peacefully on March 18, 2023, surrounded by her family. Jean was born on April 9, 1958, in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, to the late Harvey and Doris (Koester) Hasslinger and later made her home in Dousman.
Jean fell in love and married her husband, Tim Fohey, on August 25, 1984, and together they raised two talented and adored children, Lisa (Jerrad) Hamilton and Dalton Fohey. Jean was employed in various health-related positions and worked for a time with disabled children in special education. Family was always her priority. Jean took immense joy in her role as a mother and even more so as a grandmother to her treasured grandson, Finnegan Hamilton, who was the light of her life.
Jean was a selfless, loyal and determined woman, always wearing a beautiful smile that brightened the lives of those around her. She was known for her unwavering optimism, artistic talents and ability to excel at anything she set her mind to. Her hard work and creativity made her a natural at home renovations and decorating, and her adventurous spirit led her to embrace activities such as boating, cook-outs, downhill skiing, travel and spending cherished time with her family, especially her grandson.
Jean is survived by her husband, Tim Fohey; daughter Lisa (Jerrad) Hamilton; son Dalton Fohey; grandson Finnegan Hamilton; siblings Diane (Mike) Stewart, Gail Norwood, Linda Hasslinger and Ron (Cathy) Hasslinger; and in-laws Jerry (RoseAnn) Fohey, Terrie (Rusty) Dobbertin, Randy (Sue) Fohey, Barry Hink and Wayne Fohey. Jean leaves behind many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, cousins, and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Doris Hasslinger; father-in-law, Jerome Fohey; mother-in-law, Nancy Fohey; brother-in-law David Norwood; and sister-in-law Linda Hink.
The Fohey family invites friends and loved ones to celebrate Jean’s life at Pagenkopf Funeral Home's new location, 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane in Oconomowoc, on Friday, March 24. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a service to follow at 6 p.m. We will gather for light hors d’oeuvres after the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Jean's memory by cherishing the time spent with those you love, just as she did throughout her life. Her warm spirit, radiant smile, and boundless love will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.