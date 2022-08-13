WAUKESHA
Jean Ann Marrazzo-Powers
Oct. 2, 1960 — Aug. 10, 2022
Jean Ann Marrazzo-Powers died on August 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. For over a year she lived a brave and full life after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May of 2021. Jean Ann was born on October 2, 1960, to Gene and Darlene (nee Paulson) Marrazzo.
She was a lifelong resident of Waukesha and graduated from Waukesha North High School. Jean Ann received her degree in education from the University of Wisconsin- Madison and earned a master's degree in counseling and guidance from UW-Whitewater.
She spent her career as a teacher and guidance counselor in the School District of Waukesha, where she had a positive impact on many students and colleagues for 34 years. Jean Ann was a caring, supportive and fun individual! She was a dedicated caregiver to her parents as they aged which allowed them to remain in their home. Jean Ann loved trying out new recipes, hosting get-togethers for family and friends, working out with her gym and aqua friends, and spending her summers with Bill at their home in Colorado.
Jean Ann is survived by her husband of 31 years, Bill Powers; her two sisters, Marcia (Bill) Hempel and Julie Marrazzo; and a brother, David Marrazzo.
In addition, Jean Ann leaves behind three stepchildren, Jennifer (Eric) Laird, Dave (Tracy) Powers and Sarah (Jeff) Netzel, along with their children, Ethan and Cami Laird and Morgan, Logan, Avery, and Colson Netzel. Jean Ann was also an aunt to Scott Hempel and Samuel Marrazzo, as well as a great-aunt to Kieran, Lanah, and Landon Hempel. Jean Ann will be deeply missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pancan.org.
A celebration of Jean Ann's life will be held in the near future.
Cremation Society of Waukesha Funeral Home is serving the family. For the obituary online or to leave a condolence, please visit www.cremationsocietyofwaukesha.com.