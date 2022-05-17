Jean Eloise Abplanalp
Dec. 2, 1928 - May 12, 2022
Jean Eloise Abplanalp died May 12, 2022, at the age of 93. She was born December 2, 1928, in South Bend, Ind., to Lloyd and Zella Emley. She married Paul Benjamin Abplanalp on August 28, 1948.
Jean had an artistic mind and always had a project going. She began painting during her later years and painted on canvas as well as clothes and blankets. She wrote and illustrated a children's book for her grandchildren and often created personal gifts for her friends and family. Personalized decoupage memory boxes were a favorite by most. Jean loved to sing, play poker with her girlfriends and play bingo.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband Paul 'Ben'; son Don; son-in-law Steve Sheridan; brothers Bob and Jack Emley; and in-laws Bill, Dick, Barb, Nancy, Richard and Bev.
Jean is survived by children Sue Sheridan, Linda (Tim) Engels, David (Sherry) Abplanalp and daughter-in-law Sandra VanMeter; sisters-in-law Peggy Abplanalp, Barb Abplanalp, Sally Feryan and Mary Ellen Emley, grandchildren Andrew (Janine Hubbell) Abplanalp, Matthew Abplanalp, Carolee Beaster, Amy (Robby) Burns, Erin Engels, Joe Engels, Lauren Abplanalp and Jaclyn Abplanalp; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; as well as many nieces, nephews and good friends including niece Vicki Berghorn, who supplied hours of laughter over frequent phone calls; Sherry Crouse Clark, who supplied Jean with years of fun, friendship and shopping trips; and special family friend Bob Beaster.
Visitation will be Friday, May 20, at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, from 11 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 1 p.m. Burial and graveside services will follow at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin.
Memorials are appreciated to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188, or Vitas Hospice, 2675 N. Mayfair Road, Suite 500, Wauwatosa, WI 53226.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.