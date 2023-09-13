SACRAMENTO, Calif.
Jean ‘Jeanie’ Jane Schultz
Oct. 8, 1950 - July 25, 2023
Jean “Jeanie” Jane Schultz, 72, passed away on July 25, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. She was born on October 8, 1950, in Waukesha, to Mr. Jean and Marian Schultz.
She graduated from Waukesha South High School in 1968 and went on to earn her master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 1980. Jeanie’s stellar athletic achievements led her to be inducted into the UWO Athletic Hall of Fame in 1987.
Jeanie dedicated her career to making a positive impact on the lives of others. She held esteemed positions, including Regional Lead at Alliance for a Healthier Generation in California, and served at the National Middle School Association in Columbus, Ohio. Her passion for education extended to Green Bay Area Public Schools in Wisconsin, where she served as a PE teacher, coach, official and contributed to curriculum and development. Jeanie also imparted her wisdom and guidance as a counselor and assistant director at Wisconsin’s Great Blue Heron Girl Scouts.
Sports played a significant role in Jeanie’s life. She excelled in basketball, volleyball and softball during her years at UW-Oshkosh. Her leadership abilities were recognized when she was chosen as team captain in all three sports during the 1971-72 season. Jeanie’s dedication to athletics continued in Green Bay, where she coached swimming, track and basketball. She was also known for her officiating skills, having participated in several intercollegiate and high school events, including the WIAA high school state finals.
Outside of her professional endeavors, Jeanie found joy in nature. She loved backpacking and completed a Colorado Outward Bound Expedition. Jean was an avid cyclist. She was a self-taught guitarist with a beautiful singing voice. Jeanie shared her musical talents as a member, president, and board member of the Sacramento Woman’s Chorus. She was also an unwavering Green Bay Packers fan.
Jean is survived by her wife, Nondra Khali and her family: Nori (Ken) Nitschke, Cory and Jude Nitschke, Dr. Jenifer (Drew and Riley) Burkhalter, Rindi and Emerald Vale, Jaci (Don, Liam, Katie Beth) Thomson. Jeanie is the cherished sister of Danny (Kay) Schultz of Independence, Minn., and Susan (Joe) Christensen of Waukesha; nieces, Stephanie (Dylan) Johnson and Alison (Jacob) Diaz; and great aunt of Caleb and Aubree Johnson. Jeanie’s love extended to her many pooches over the years, especially her cherished boxers, Sarah and Madeline.
Lovingly known as “Schultzie,” “Sarge,” “Coach” and “Beanie,” Jean Jane Schultz will be deeply missed by her loved ones and all she mentored. Her kindness, leadership, patience, wisdom and spirit will forever remain in our hearts. May she rest in peace.
Those who wish to commemorate Jean’s life and legacy may make contributions in her memory to the Sacramento Women’s Chorus at P.O. Box 661705, Sacramento, CA 95866-1705.