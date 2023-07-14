MESA, ARIZ.
Jean Joy Anderson
Jean Joy Anderson of Mesa, Ariz., passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from cancer at age 83. She was born in Palmyra and was the daughter of Larry and Eleanor Zimmerman.
She graduated from Mukwonago High School in 1953. Upon graduation, she and a friend drove a sports car to California. From then on, her work career began.
She was employed by Pet Milk in North Prairie, Voss Jorgensen Construction, Evans Brothers, and McDonald’s restaurant. She always worked, even up to her last months.
She is survived by her son, Ken (Saunta) Ebert of Oconomowoc; granddaughter Rycki Ebert; sister Arlene Schroeder of Mesa, Ariz.; and sister-in-law Genevieve Beaster of Waukesha. She is further survived by many Zimmerman cousins, and her nephews David (Carol) Schroeder of North Prairie and John (Jennifer) Schroeder of Delafield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Al Anderson of Waukesha; her daughter Karen Ebert; and her beloved dog Macy.
There is no memorial service planned and her family will celebrate her life privately.
In memory of Jean’s life, the family requests that any charitable donations be made to the Arizona Humane Society.