TEXAS
Jean Marie Gajewski
Oct. 20, 1959 - Oct. 3, 2022
Jean Marie Gajewski, 62, of The Woodlands, Texas, passed away on Oct. 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Jean was born Oct. 20, 1959, in Milwaukee, WI to the late James William Komberec Sr. and Mary Frances (Knoebel) Komberec.
Jean is survived by her husband of 36 years, Noel Francis Gajewski II; daughter Kimberly Ann Gajewski; sister Ann Marie Zientek; uncle/godfather Ted Knap; nephews Joseph (Rachel) Zientek and Andrew (Stephanie) Zientek; great-nieces and -nephew Madeline, Abigail, Elizabeth, Connor, and so many other family and friends.
Including her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her brother James William Komberec Jr.; special uncle John and aunt Shirley Knoebel; aunt/godmother Eleanore Knap; and brother-in-law Michael Zientek.
Jean was happiest when she was celebrating life, surrounded by family and friends, smiling, laughing, and sharing memories. She was thoughtful and generous with her time and energy and enjoyed listening to and helping anyone she could.
A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, Oct. 27, at 5 p.m. at St. Gregory the Great, 3160 S. 63rd St., Milwaukee, WI 53219. Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Burial will be in St Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha County (https://hawspets.givecloud.co/give) or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation
(https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/tribute-program).