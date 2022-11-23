WAUKESHA
Jean Proudfoot Menzies
Jean Proudfoot Menzies of Waukesha, formerly of ChapelHall, Scotland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 86.
She was preceded in death by “Sandy,” her devoted husband of 53 years; sister Margaret and Robert Barton; brother-in-law “Jimmy” Shanks; and others. She will be forever missed by her sister Myra and Robert Waite and their family; her sister Catherine Shanks and her family; Jean and Eric Dow, Susan and Bruce Kremin, Julia Augur, Ann and John Buras, Dee Cantrell and all her other friends.
Jean was an avid golfer and bowler and went to many tournaments. She loved her Packers, Brewers, and soccer. She worked in retail and grocery, enjoying the bakery department most. Her love of books and letter-writing will be remembered. Flowers were her love! Most of all, her smile, love, care, and concern for all her family and friends will live forever with us!
Service at Salvation Army, 445 Madison St., Waukesha, WI 53188. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by service until 11:30 a.m. Private Interment will follow.
Special heartfelt thanks to Oak Hill Terrace, Community Care, ProHealth Hospice and AngelsGrace Hospice and every person that gave Jean such loving care! Forever thanks.
In lieu of flowers, donations to any of these organizations are appreciated.
