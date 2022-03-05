COOK, MINN.
Jean Spaulding Richardson
Aug. 9, 1941 — Feb. 24, 2022
Jean Spaulding Richardson, 80, of Cook, Minn., passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Jean was born on August 9, 1941, in Waukesha, to Willard and Frances (Cartwright) Spaulding.
She attended school in Waukesha, graduating from Waukesha South Campus High School in 1959.
Jean was raised in Waukesha by her father, and her brothers Jerry and Denny stepped up to the plate to help raise her. She was married and later divorced; but cherished the best part of that union, her children Thomas and Susanne.
Jean enjoyed crocheting and she made a quilt for most of her nieces and nephews’ weddings, and also for the new babies in the family. She loved giving something handmade and from the heart. She was fascinated with genealogy. She spent 40-plus years searching cemetery, church and court house records; her dream was to someday write a book on the subject. Jean also loved to garden; she spent as much time rearranging flower gardens as she did her furniture. She had a bountiful vegetable garden and would can and freeze about several hundred pints and quarts of food each year. Jean was a long-time member of St. John’s Lutheran church in North Prairie. She spent many hours volunteering at the church and loved to sing in the choir.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Frances; stepparents, Mario Di Marcantonio and Viola Spaulding; her daughter Susanne Quade; and brothers Mario Di Marcantonio Jr., Bruce Di Marcantonio and Jerry Carpenter.
Jean is survived by her son Thomas Richardson; sister Joan Wisnieski (Donald Mueller); brothers Dennis (Jean) Spaulding, Lonnie Di Marcantonio and Ted (Anne) Di Marcantonio; sister-in-law Michelle Di Marcantonio (Mario); grandson Christopher (Brittany) Dawson; great-grandchildren Leah and Lucas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Mlaker Funeral Home in Cook, Minn. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Mlaker Funeral Home is serving the family. To leave an online condolence, visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com.