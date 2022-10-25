MUSCODA
Jeanette Schultz
Feb. 28, 1940 — Oct. 15, 2022
Jeanette Schultz, 82, of Muscoda, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Riverdale Healthcare in Muscoda. She was born on February 28, 1940, the daughter of Huebert J. and Ellen E. (Huntley) Frambs. Jeanette married Phillip Schultz on August 10, 1957. Together they raised their children in Waukesha. Jeanette enjoyed tending to her flower beds, gardening, canning homemade jam and riding motorcycles. She was an active church member and volunteered on the Waukesha First Responders for over 20 years. She was a talented photographer and had some of her pictures published. Jeanette loved spending time with her family and her beloved dog Bella.
Jeanette is survived by her children: Steve (Carrie) Schultz, Leslie (Victoria) Schultz, Wayne (Michelle) Schultz, Kathy Schultz-Wolfgram, John (Salley) Schultz; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Lawrence (Laura) Frambs, Wilbur (Sandy) Frambs; and sister: Phyllis (David) Sailing. Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers Phillip Frambs, Ralph Frambs; grandsons Peter Schultz and Joseph Bauknight. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Muscoda. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. Burial will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005 on Thursday, October 27, 2022, with a service to be held at 1:30 p.m. at The Chapel of Flowers, Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005.
The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. For more information, visit prattfuneralservice.com.