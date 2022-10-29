MUSCODA
Jeanette Schultz
Feb. 28, 1940 — Oct. 15, 2022
Jeanette Schultz, 82, of Muscoda, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Riverdale Healthcare in Muscoda. She was born on February 28, 1940, the daughter of Huebert J. and Ellen E. (Huntley) Frambs.
Jeanette married Phillip Schultz on August 10, 1957. Together they raised their children in Waukesha. Jeanette enjoyed tending to her flower beds, gardening, canning homemade jam and riding motorcycles. She was an active church member and volunteered on the Waukesha First Responders for over 20 years. She was a talented photographer and had some of her pictures published.
Jeanette loved spending time with her family and her beloved dog Bella.
Jeanette is survived by her husband, Phillip; children Steve (Carrie) Schultz, Leslie (Victoria) Schultz, Wayne (Michelle) Schultz, Kathy Schultz-Wolfgram and John (Salley) Schultz; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lawrence (Laura) Frambs and Wilbur (Sandy) Frambs; and sister Phyllis (David) Sailing.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers Phillip Frambs and Ralph Frambs; and grandsons Peter Schultz and Joseph Bauknight.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, at the St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Muscoda. Visitation was held on Wednesday, October 26, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. Burial was held at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005, on Thursday, October 27, with a service at 1:30 p.m. at The Chapel of Flowers, Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005.
The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. For more information, visit prattfuneralservice.com.