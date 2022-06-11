DELAFIELD
Jeanne M. Weber
June 6, 1947 — June 7, 2022
Jeanne M. Weber of Delafield passed away peacefully on June 7, 2022, at age 75. She is survived by her three children, Jackie Csedo, Jill (Rob) Rooney and John (Angela) Csedo; along with sisters Susan (Daniel) Heiden and Geri (Tom) Buss; as well as nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Millie and Robert Weber. Jeanne will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A private ceremony and celebration of life will be held by her immediate family at a later date.