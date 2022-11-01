WAUKESHA
Jeanne Rae Jacobs
June 14, 1929 - Oct. 25, 2022
Jeanne Rae Jacobs of Waukesha passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the age of 93.
Jeanne was born on June 14, 1929, in Madison, the daughter of Raymond and Helen Valtierra. Jeanne married Donald E. Jacobs on August 26, 1950. She was loved by many. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and being a loving mother and grandmother. She was a kind, loving and caring woman and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Left behind are her sons and daughters, Patricia Jacobs Valtierra, Karen (Tom) McHugh, David Jacobs and Steven (Angela) Jacobs; grandchildren Emily (Dave) McHugh, Rebecca (Nicholas) Reindl, Molly Jacobs and Maxwell Jacobs; and great-grandchildren Emmett, Kai and Evelyn.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Don; son Donald R. Jacobs; parents and sisters.
A private family memorial service will be held in her honor. Jeanne will be laid to rest at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery of Waukesha.
Her family would like to extend sincere thanks to the caring staff of Three Pillars - Masonic Center for Health & Rehab.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jeanne's honor to St. Jude.
In memory of Jeanne, please “Don’t Forget to Smell the Roses.”
