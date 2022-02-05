Jeannette M. Carstensen
Dec. 27, 1940 - Feb. 3, 2022
Jeannette M. Carstensen (nee Spice) of Waukesha found peace on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Beloved wife of 59 years to Peter; loving mother of David (Lisa), Thomas and Daniel J.; proud grandmother of Renee, Brian, Morgan and Taylor; and sister-in-law of Robert (Susan). Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, Eldred and Wanda Spice, and her sister, Patricia Spice.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 9, from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha. Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.