Jeannine M. Gabel (Schilbrack)
Jan. 25, 1939 - Aug. 1, 2023
On August 1, 2023, Jeannine M. Gabel, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away surrounded by family. Jeannine was 84 years old and was born on January 25, 1939, to Anton and Ethel Schilbrack of Wausau.
Jeannine is survived by her husband of 63 years, Allan Gabel; her four sons, David (Kathy), Daniel (Melanie), Dennis (Melody) and Douglas (Shelly); eight grandchildren, Matthew, Amanda, Victoria, Madison, Tanner, Evan, Trevor and Cadence; and two great-grandchildren, Preston and Mason.
Jeannine was a stay-at-home mother for many years until her children became older. When she re-joined the work force in 1978, she became a librarian for Hamilton High School in Sussex and served the school for many years in several roles. During her time at Hamilton, she touched the lives of everyone she encountered and was often referred to as “Mom Gabel” by many students. Jeannine was also active in the community, volunteering at church, singing in the choir, playing violin in the Waukesha orchestra, contributing to the establishment of the Peace Lutheran Academy in Sussex, and as the administrative assistant to Pastor Bender at the academy for many years.
Jeannine was a loving and committed wife and mother who cared deeply for her family and supported them in any way she could through her time and prayers. In recent years, her main priority has been caring for her husband, Allan, and the needs of her family. Jeannine loved to keep in touch with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews who will miss her frequent messages, updates on her latest reading adventures and words of encouragement.
A funeral service is being held at Peace Lutheran Church (Sussex) on Aug. 8. Visitation is from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Church service to follow. Her burial will be 11 a.m. on Aug. 9 at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Milwaukee.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Peace Lutheran Academy in Sussex would be appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Sussex is serving the family. For more information, call 262-246-4774 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.