PEWAUKEE
Jeffery A. Cordie
Aug. 28, 1952 - Oct. 25, 2022
Jeffery A. Cordie, age 70, unexpectedly died October 25, 2022, leaving behind a wife, Ann M. Tousignant; son David R. Cordie; daughter Elizabeth A. Bukowy (nee Cordie) (John D. Bukowy); sister Garilyn A. Truttschel (Robert W. Truttschel); and granddaughter Shelby A. Bukowy.
Jeff lived in Pewaukee, and enjoyed family, hunting, archery, cooking, Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and taking care of his newly acquired red 1968 Chevelle SS. His biggest joy was retiring at 43 to take care of his family as homemaker, cook, father and eventually grandfather.
Jeff lived a gracious and family-centered life in his 70 years. Born in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 28, 1952, to Marilyn, raised by her and Robert J. Cordie. He moved to Wisconsin when he was very young and attended Hamilton High School in Sussex. Jeff dutifully served his country as a military police officer in the Army from 1973-77. After being honorably discharged, Jeff worked various jobs including at RBP where he met his to-be wife. Their first date was far from a storybook beginning as both described the other as “boring.” Luckily, Jeff was able to impress her enough for a second date with his underwater beer-chugging abilities. Jeff and Ann were married on Sept. 6, 1981, and enjoyed a too short 41 years of marriage. They spent time taking care of their horse farm and excelling at karate which brought them to Italy, Greece and Okinawa. Jeff worked as a printmaker at Quad/Graphics during his initial years of marriage before welcoming their first child, Elizabeth, and second child, David (on his 36th birthday). He soon enjoyed an early retirement and transitioned to a Mr. Mom. Not only did he maintain the house, shuttle children around, he self-taught himself to cook and while the first meals were an adventure for everyone, he quickly became a skilled chef and talked openly about his love for cooking and sharing food with family and friends. Our favorite meals of his will always be “the good pork,” chicken rollups, but most definitely not grits.
Jeff also worked several odd jobs as he helped raised his family. He worked at his kids’ elementary school as the copier master and field trip assistant (favoring the annual zoo trips) where he was known for keeping the naughty kids in line. As his children got older, he rekindled his love of motorcycles and muscle cars. He worked part time at Super Dave’s motorcycle shop and loved to work on Harleys. He joined the Trogs MC where he was known as “Cord,” cherished the long rides down winding roads, sitting around the club house, and trips to Sturgis with the guys and his wife. As a car lover, he always dreamed of owning a Chevy 442 from his high school days. At Qualheim’s True Value he perfected the saltiest popcorn. Most recently, he was a delivery man for The Flower Garden where he worked until his untimely death.
Jeff loved to hunt and be outside. He was an avid archer and competed in competitions in his later years. He was proud to hunt deer, bear, and turkey on his hunting land in Oconto County. He was a loyal Packers fan, walked his numerous dogs every day, and spoke openly about his fondness for blue-cheese stuffed olives. His favorite drink was unequivocally a simple Bacardi and Coke (preferably caffeine-free). He was a doting Poppie to his granddaughter Shelby who quickly became his “little girl,” sunshine and the tiniest love of his life. He looked forward to welcoming his second granddaughter in January 2023. He was well-known as a soothing voice to children and knew exactly how to calm them with his slow walks around the house to “show them the pictures.”
Always the first one to invite others over for a home-cooked meal and drink, creating a sense of family wherever he went. The loss of Jeff has left an unfillable hole as a husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and father-figure to many. He will forever be in our hearts and our prays.
His parting words would have undoubtedly been “You are what you are because of where you were when.”
Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m. at St. Charles Church, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland, WI 53029. Visitation to begin at noon. A reception will be held at the Hartland American Legion - Post 294, 231 Goodwin Ave., Hartland, WI 53029, starting at 2 p.m. Casual dress throughout.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Hartland Parks and Recreations as he loved taking Shelby to the Nixon Park, or your local forest preserve.
For those needing lodging near Hartland, following is the contact information for Holiday Inn Express: 3030 Golf Rd, Delafield, WI 53018, 262-646-7077.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.