MAYVILLE
Jeffrey C. Sereno
Feb. 24, 1963 - Feb. 3, 2022
Jeffrey C. Sereno, age 58, of Mayville, formerly of Waukesha, passed away peacefully at home on February 3, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Waukesha on February 24, 1963, the son of Albert and Joyce (nee Pynakker) Sereno.
Jeff was a man of many talents and was always willing to teach others his skills about cars, boats and tools. Jeff loved going on adventures and loved going to drag car races. He also enjoyed fishing and camping and adored his best friend and dog, Sheba. Jeff was a family man and always thought of his family before himself.
Jeff will be sadly and tremendously missed by his daughter, Amanda Gale; longtime girlfriend, Jacqueline “Jackie” Marino; and her two children, who he treated as his own, Crystal Hetfeld and Nathan Schanen. He is also loved by his brother Joe (friend Nancy) Sereno; aunts and uncles, Sue Sereno Cotton, Rick (Sue) Sereno, Dennis Pynakker and Dave (Darlene) Pynakker; and cousins, Greg Cotton, Russell Sereno, Andrea (Chris) Lemke, Mike (Kelly) Sereno, Blaine Pynakker, John Pynakker, Brandi (Donald) Mangus and Tatum (John) Hain. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Joyce Sereno; brother Ken Sereno; uncle Henry Pynakker; and cousin Deacon Pynakker.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 22, from 2 p.m. until the 4 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial will be on Wednesday, February 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.