WAUKESHA
Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ A.A. Skore
June 25, 1946 - May 17, 2022
Jeffrey “Jeff” A.A. Skore of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his home at the age of 75. He was born in Superior on June 25, 1946, the son of Melvin and Shirley Skore.
He was a 1964 graduate of John Marshall High School and earned his bachelor's degree from UW-Milwaukee. Jeff proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was stationed in England during the Vietnam Conflict. He worked as an accountant for Professional Management of Milwaukee for many years. Jeff enjoyed golfing and visiting his grandchildren in Minnesota.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of nearly 40 years, Judy (nee Leiske) and his step-children, Holly (Patrick) Meyer and Scott (Dana) Dallmann. He was the proud “Grandpa Jeff” to Emily and Avery Meyer and Madison, Abigail and Dylan Dallmann. He is further survived by his sister Kim (the late John) Steinbach, brother Bryan (Janice) Skore, brother-in-law Paul (Jutta) Leiske, a niece, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 23, from 10 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. memorial service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Full military honors will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188 or to the American Heart Association, 1555 N. River Center Drive #211, Milwaukee, WI 53212.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.