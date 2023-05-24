Jeffrey Scott Johnson
Sept. 16, 1969 - May 16, 2023
Jeffrey Scott Johnson, age 53, passed away on May 16, 2023. Jeff was born in Waukesha on September 16, 1969. He was the youngest of six children with 20 years between the oldest and youngest. This explained why he got along so well with all of his nieces and nephews. The laughing was constant and the teasing relentless whenever Uncle Jeff was around. He was such a kid at heart. We’ll never forget him hiding a frog in his pocket, wearing knee high tube socks with shorts, or shaving only half of his face! Our many memories will be stories shared with the next generations and when we reminisce we will picture Jeff taking a step back, tilting his head a bit, and laughing. He was kind hearted and loved deeply.
He is survived by sisters Dawn (Mike) Juarez and Debbie (Tim Peffer) Nauman; brothers Dan (Donna) Johnson, David (Kerry) Johnson and Allen (Heather) Russell; nephews Daniel Juarez, Michael Juarez, Ben Nauman, Sam Nauman, Jared (Jesalyn) Johnson, Nathan (Jenny) Johnson and Josiah (Sharon) Johnson; nieces Khara (Jon) Suleski and Kelly (Roy) Schwartz; 16 great-nieces and -nephews; one great-great-niece and one great-great-nephew.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Imogene (Jean) Russell Johnson; nephew Adam Johnson; and childhood friend David Villarreal Sr.
Faith is believing and trusting in something you can’t see. We know all of our loved ones who passed before were there to greet Jeff with open arms. What a reunion that must be! We also know that someday we will see Jeff again. Until then, rest easy little brother ... you left us too soon and will be greatly missed! It warms our hearts to know you’re sitting next to your buddy David, catching up and laughing about childhood memories! Two close friends, together again!
The family asks you to join us for a Celebration of Jeff’s Life on Saturday, June 3, at Grandview Park, 1001 N. Grandview Blvd. in Waukesha, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. We’re bringing Jeff home!