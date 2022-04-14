WAUKESHA
Jennifer Ann Cook (nee Thompson)
March 28, 1972 — March 19, 2022
Jennifer Ann Cook (nee Thompson) of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the age of 49. She was born in Minneapolis, Minn., on March 28, 1972, the daughter of Donald and Carol (nee Leder) Thompson.
On September 29, 1995, she married the love of her life, Christopher Cook, at the Waukesha County Courthouse. Jennifer was self-employed in the pet hospitality industry and had fostered several litters of puppies over the years. She enjoyed family game nights, socializing with friends, spending quality time with her husband, reading, crafting, celebrating her kids, playing cribbage, and cuddling with her three dogs. Jenny was lively, charismatic, spontaneous, fun loving, dependable, supportive, caring and full of energy. She lived life to its fullest and she loved those around her deeply.
She will be forever missed by her loving husband, Christopher Cook, and their cherished children, Jessica and Jonathan Cook. Also loved and survived by her parents, Donald and Carol; brother, Jeremy Thompson, her brother-in-law, David Cook, several cousins and many friends.
Preceded in death by her brother, Mark Thompson, her mother-in-law, Carole Cook, and father-in-law, Terry Cook.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 24, at 11 a.m. at Tally’s Tap & Eatery on Sunset Drive in Waukesha.
Memorials in Jennifer’s name are appreciated to HAWS. Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.