WAUKESHA
Jennifer Ann Cook (nee Thompson)
March 28, 1972 - March 19, 2022
Jennifer Ann Cook (nee Thompson) of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the age of 49. She was born in Minneapolis, Minn., on March 28, 1972, the daughter of Donald and Carol (nee Leder) Thompson.
She will be forever missed by her loving husband Christopher Cook and their cherished children, Jessica and Jonathan Cook; her parents Donald Thompson and Carol Thompson and brother Jeremy Thompson. Preceded in death by her brother Mark Thompson.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date and be announced in a future edition and on the funeral home website.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.