Jerelyn L. Dybdahl
Jerelyn L. Dybdahl (nee Zweifel) went home to the Lord on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the age of 77.
She was the beloved wife of 51 years to Dolan. Loving mother of Brendon (Debra) and David (Emily). Cherished grandmother of Cole, Rosie, Hazel, Lyra, Matthew and Del. Dear sister-in-law of Grant (Carrol), Clark (JoAn) and Linda (Stephen) Porter. Further survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Werner Zweifel and Esther (Raymond) Grund, and her granddaughter Molly.
Jerelyn graduated from Carroll University with a Bachelor of Science in Education and taught second grade at Jefferson Elementary in West Allis. Her joy in life was being a devoted mother and grandmother. Even with many health issues, Jerelyn always wore a big smile and carried a positive attitude. She was proud to share a birthday with Elvis on January 8. She had a special place in her heart for the Chicago Cubs, especially Ryne Sandberg. Her favorite song was Dolly Parton’s “I will always love you” because she truly did. Jerelyn enjoyed seeing the many parades in Sussex and fireworks in Village Park.
Visitation will be on Monday, January 23, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, W244-N6383 Weaver Drive, Sussex. Jerelyn will be laid to rest privately at Arlington Park Cemetery in Milwaukee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to MS Society, American Heart Association, Faith Lutheran Church or charity of your choice are greatly appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Sussex is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 246-4774 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.