ATHENS
Jerome F. ‘Jerry’ Dahlke
March 11, 1932 — April 19, 2023
Jerome F. “Jerry” Dahlke, age 91, of Athens, Wis., formerly of Loyal, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Pine Crest Rehab Center in Merrill under the care of Aspirus Hospice.
Jerome Francis Dahlke was born at the family home in the Town of Lisbon, Waukesha County, on March 11, 1932. He graduated from Waukesha High School in 1950. After completing high school, Jerry worked in the dairy industry, until being inducted into the U.S. Army on March 14, 1952. He served during the Korean Conflict until his honorable discharge on December 17, 1953. He was united in marriage to Janice O. Holzem on June 19, 1954, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Menomonee Falls. Jerry continued his dairy career, eventually buying his own Golden Guernsey distributorship in Hartland. After selling his dairy route in the mid ’70s, they built JD’s Restaurant & Motel in the northern Wisconsin town of Winchester. After retiring, they moved to Brownsville, Texas, then to the town of Loyal, and now reside close to family in Merrill.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Janice, of Athens; four children, Jean White of Fond du Lac, Judy (Dave) McMullen of Andover, Minn., John (Kathy) Dahlke and Joe (Dorly) Dahlke, both of Merrill; 14 grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; many great-grand- and step-great- grandchildren; one brother, Fred (Ruth) Dahlke of Menomonee Falls; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death his parents; one daughter, Jackie Werner on April 19, 2021; two sons-in-law, Daniel White and Lawrence “Butch” Werner; and two sisters, Marge Smatlak and Mary Hilger.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 24, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Loyal. The Rev. Emmanuel Famiyeh will officiate, and burial will follow in St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Evan White, Luke Werner, Mark Werner, Grant Dahlke, Mitchell Dahlke, David McMullen, Timothy McMullen and Christopher White. Military rites will be conducted by the Loyal American Legion Post #175. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.
The family would like to thank the staff at Pine Crest Rehab Center and Aspirus Hospice for their compassionate care given to Jerry, and also to Dorothy from St Matthew’s in Wausau for her spiritual care shown to him.
Cuddie Funeral Home of Loyal is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cuddiefh.com.