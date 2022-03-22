DOUSMAN
Jerome (Jerry) Kluessendorf
April 10, 1942 - March 19, 2022
Jerome (Jerry) Kluessendorf, 79, of Dousman, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 19, 2022, surrounded by all of his family. He was born on April 10, 1942, in Waukesha.
Jerry was a lifelong resident of the Genesee area, and worked for 40-plus years at Waukesha Foundry as a wood patternmaker.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Lucy (Ives Braun) Kluessendorf; six children, Beth Hemmer (Andy) of Waterford, Bill Braun (Sue) of Mequon, Paul Braun (Krysia) of Middleton, John Kluessendorf of Ormond Beach, Fla., Michael Braun (Gale) of Lakeville, and Ann Rexine (Todd) of Maple Grove, Minn.; a brother Joel Kluessendorf (Rhonda) of Winneconnie; and 15 grandchildren, Makenzie and Jason Hemmer, Jordan, Joshua, Gina and Nick Kluessendorf, Connor and Karlee Braun, Harrison, Mitchell and Torin Braun, Bryant and Ivy Braun, and Asher and Clara Rexine.
Jerry was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Kluessendorf of Montgomery, Ill.; first wife, Mandy (Kirsch) Kluessendorf of Wales; sister Joy Strey (Lowell) of Wausau; and parents Dorothy and Fred Kluessendorf of Genesee.
Visitation is 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, followed immediately by a service at Thelen Funeral Home in the Town of Genesee. Burial to follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Jerry's name to Lake Country Fire & Rescue, 115 Main St., Delafield, WI 53018, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Thelen Funeral Home is serving the family. For a detailed obituary or more information, see the funeral home website at www.thelenfh.com.