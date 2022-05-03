EAGLE RIVER/OCONOMOWOC
Jerome Michael Anderson
Jan. 31, 19414 - April 22, 2022
Jerome Michael Anderson, age 81, passed away at home on April 22, 2022. Jerome was born on January 31, 1941, in Milwaukee to Russ and Dorothy (Judge).
Jerome is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Karen (Boyer); his children Jerome (Mary Claudia) Anderson and Jennifer (Mark) Braeger; grandchildren, Austin Anderson, Seth Braeger, Samuel Braeger and Calvin Margelofsky; brother John (Mary) Anderson; sister Kathy (Anderson) Pesicek; along with many more family and friends.
Jerome worked at Ethan Allen Correctional Institute in Wales for 30 years, retiring in 1996.
Jerome and Karen raised their family in Dousman, until relocating to Eagle River.
Jerome loved his wife 'Veronica' and they had a true bond for 63 years, meeting in Oconomowoc High School as teenagers.
He will be remembered with love in so many ways, as a great husband, dad and grandpa.