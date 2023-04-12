Jill A. Soda
June 17, 1960 - April 8, 2023
Jill A. Soda passed away on April 8, 2023, at the age of 62, after a long battle with cancer and complications from COVID pneumonia while hospitalized at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital.
Jill was born in Waukesha on June 17, 1960, to Richard and Joan (nee McLaughlin) Schikowski.
Jill loved to travel in her past years to Grenada, Costa Rica and Belize with family and friends. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She touched so many lives with her caring spirit and during her several years of work at Waukesha Memorial and Oconomowoc hospitals. Jill was also very spiritual and was surely welcomed in her afterlife with open arms.
Jill is survived by her children Amanda Talarico, Greg Thompson and Doug Thompson; her siblings Michael Schikowski, Shari Dahms, Debbie (William) Everett, Chrissy (Mike) Leverance and James Troedl; her grandchildren Destiny, Nyomi, Isis, Raquel, Dominic and Armani; two great-grandchildren; nieces Nicole, Jessica, and Karlie; and several other nieces, nephews, aunt, cousins, and close cousin Tammy.
Jill was preceded in death by both parents and brother Kenneth Troedl.
The visitation for Jill will be held on Friday, April 14, from 10 a.m. until the start of services at 1 p.m. at Cesarz, Charapata, & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Services will be conducted by Pastor Luke Dye.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.