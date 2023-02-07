Jim Sisson
Jim Sisson, 88, born in Cedar Falls, Iowa, died peacefully at his home on February 4, 2023.
He was surrounded by his wife, Doris, of 67 years; and children Debby (Tom) Fischer of Pewaukee, Mark Sisson (LeeAnn) of Claremont, Calif., Michelle Melter of Pewaukee, and Jamey (Heather) Sisson of Waukesha.
Jim spent 31 years at Sears, the last 13 at Brookfield Square.
He finished his career as a successful real estate agent.
Traveling was a big part of Jim and Doris’s life as they have been to all 50 states. They enjoyed spending winters in Florida with many friends and family.
Jim is survived by his wife, children, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is being planned for what would have been his 89th birthday in April.