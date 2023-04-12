Jim Sisson
April 14, 1934 - Feb. 4, 2023
A Celebration of Life for Jim Sisson, who passed away on February 4, 2023, will be held on Friday, April 14th; this would have been Jim’s 89th birthday.
Please join Doris, Jim’s wife of 67 years, and Jim’s children, Debby (Tom) Fischer of Pewaukee, Mark (LeeAnn) Sisson of Claremont, Calif., Michelle Sisson-Melter of Pewaukee, and Jamey (Heather) Sisson of Waukesha, from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Thunder Bay Grill, N14-W24130 Tower Place, Pewaukee.
We will celebrate with food, drink, and music as we remember Jim.
Since Jim was a woodworker, the family will be planting a gingko tree in Jim’s memory.