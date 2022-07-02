Joan Arlene Tomasino
March 22, 1936 — June 26, 2022
Joan, age 86, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022. She was born in West Allis on March 22, 1936, the daughter of the late William and Barbara Radermacher.
Joan is survived by her loving husband, Gerald Tomasino; son, Greg Tomasino; and daughter, Lisa Tovsen. She is further survived by her wonderful grandchildren, Jack Tomasino, Alexa Hepps, and Maddie Tovsen.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.